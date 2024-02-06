WFH

Never realised that WFH for me, equals Work From Hospital 🤣 Meet my new temporary office, not at home, but in an isolated ward at East Surrey. I’ve been fortunate that the ward staff have had no problem with me setting up a remote office alongside my son’s bed. It’s day seven at the hospital. We’re still not sure what’s causing the tachycardia and tomorrow they’re planning to do an echocardiogram. This is a type of scan where a small probe is used to send high-frequency sound waves that create echoes when they bounce off the heart and nearby blood vessels. This together with the 24 hour ECG recordings should help in the analysis and investigations. They’ve also not conclusively confirmed the shingles. In the meantime, the H of WFH continues to be Hospital.