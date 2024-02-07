New Frames

Walking down the corridors this morning I discovered a whole batch of brand new Zimmer Frames. Was this a regular delivery, was this part of a bulk twofer scheme, or was there just an extraordinary requests for frames? So, it is day eight at East Surrey. We arrived here via ambulance a week ago on Tuesday, with my son’s Heart Rate just over 170. Today was another day full of tests, prodding and poking, and taking photos of his body (to share with the consultants, if it’s ok with you?) His PICC line has certainly been very well utilised. By tomorrow, they should have all the data they require plus photos, and hopefully answers should start manifesting. Seeing the bunch of frames, just also made me realise how difficult a problems looks when you’re close to it. Looking at those frames that close, all you see is a confusion of bendy silver pipes, a few grey stoppers and some black wheels, walk back a bit, and you slowly see that there are actually two very neat piles of Zimmer Frames. I’m hoping this clarity arrives at the doctors tomorrow as well