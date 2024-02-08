Putting People First

It’s day nine, and I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve walked past the sign. They can not find anything wrong with the heart, and everyone agrees that it definitely is beating too fast. But til now we don’t know why. They do know that his iron and magnesium levels have dropped (dropping) yet again. So for now, they’re going to test his reaction medication which should regulate his heart, but at the same time will lower his blood pressure. And of course more iron and magnesium infusions. We’ll continue the monitoring. He also tried going for a walk with a pyhsio, and that didn’t go so well, so they’re going to have to work on him everyday