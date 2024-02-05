Follow the light

Wouldn’t be life be great if all we needed to do was follow the lights. But then, would it be interesting and fun? But when life takes an unexpected turn, when we get that curved ball, when we slip on the unseen banana peel, when life gives us lemons, lemonade is the last thing on our minds. We’re still in East Surrey, and it’s now day seven, and the tachycardia is still “tacky”. Didn’t realise this was a real word. He has now been strapped to an electronic device which measures and records his ECG for 24 hours. I hoping that this is something which can help the cardiologist. I also heard this afternoon that they’re not completely sure that he has shingles. They’ve sent in swabs, so it’s something else to wait on. Wouldn’t it be easy to just follow the lights.