Zen Reflection

Day six in the hospital. It’s really quiet in here on weekends, however when walking to get coffee there’s always people walking in the corridors. My son is still battling the tachycardia and the after effects of almost three years of oncology treatments. The worst part is that the doctors don’t know what’s causing the heart to jump into the 130s and 150s zone. Surely it can’t be good for the heart to beat at this rate for over a month. It’s just so heartbreaking seeing this poor guy laying in the bed and knowing there’s nothing I can do to alleviate him and get him back to the 5-times a week gym guy! It’s the not knowing and watching him in this state that is heartbreaking