Soul Food

Another emotional day, where stress levels way into the high 3 figure levels - but I coped! Meds have changed, the significant one being the steroids which has gone from 0.5 mg to 8 mg! Also back on antibiotics for the new infection caused by the ulceration of the shingles.

The MRI had been sent to his regular neuro-oncology team who will be studying it and comparing to the previous. Do another waiting period.

Today was chicken soup for the soul! Freshly made at home, Chevy loved it! There is definitely something special about chicken soup made at home 👨‍🍳 Yes I know, it’s difficult to spot the chicken, I can assure you it’s there, it’s just been pulled quite a bit 😂