Previous
Soul Food by jmdeabreu
124 / 365

Soul Food

Another emotional day, where stress levels way into the high 3 figure levels - but I coped! Meds have changed, the significant one being the steroids which has gone from 0.5 mg to 8 mg! Also back on antibiotics for the new infection caused by the ulceration of the shingles.
The MRI had been sent to his regular neuro-oncology team who will be studying it and comparing to the previous. Do another waiting period.
Today was chicken soup for the soul! Freshly made at home, Chevy loved it! There is definitely something special about chicken soup made at home 👨‍🍳 Yes I know, it’s difficult to spot the chicken, I can assure you it’s there, it’s just been pulled quite a bit 😂
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise