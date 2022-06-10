Previous
Black, spiky caterpillar by jmdspeedy
Photo 446

Black, spiky caterpillar

This mass of caterpillars were on some stinging nettles.
I think it’s the caterpillar stage of the Peacock Butterfly.
I looked for them today but they had gone.
Bird food probably.
John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
