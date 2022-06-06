Previous
Next
Bottle Brush plant/ bush/ tree ? by jmdspeedy
Photo 445

Bottle Brush plant/ bush/ tree ?

It’s coming out in flower all over !
Only had a couple of flowers last year so I gave it a “ trim “ . There’s a lot more
to come .
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise