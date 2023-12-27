Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
Serene Scene
It had just started to drizzle and as I walked by the shore the geese all started to swim away from the reeds where they had been settled.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming a passion! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th December 2023 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
iphone
,
geese
,
bayville
