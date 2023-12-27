Previous
Serene Scene by jnewbio
8 / 365

Serene Scene

It had just started to drizzle and as I walked by the shore the geese all started to swim away from the reeds where they had been settled.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Jen

@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming a passion! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise