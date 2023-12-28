Previous
Curtain Call by jnewbio
Curtain Call

We saw Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway tonight - great musical starring Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez. I like the silhouettes of the audience members in this shot, who had much better seats than we did!
Photo Details

