Just yolking… by jnewbio
10 / 365

Just yolking…

I was baking a cake and liked the pattern the yolks created in the bowl.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Jen

@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
2% complete

Photo Details

