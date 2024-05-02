Previous
Scarlet Lily Beetle (and Lily) by jnewbio
135 / 365

Scarlet Lily Beetle (and Lily)

This beetle looks to have eaten a little chunk of the lily petal.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise