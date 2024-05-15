Sign up
148 / 365
Pickup at Sunset
I like how the pickup truck in this shot is framed by the reflections both on the right and left of it
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th April 2024 7:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflection
sunset
truck
Glover Shearron, Jr.
I LOVE how the green truck stands out in this image!
May 16th, 2024
