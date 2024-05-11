Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
144 / 365
Seagull Minimal
Minimal look for this one - liked the faint color to the water as it reflected a partly cloudy day
11th May 2024
11th May 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
144
photos
53
followers
75
following
39% complete
View this month »
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th May 2024 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seagull
,
minimal
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful sense of freedom
May 11th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
A real work of art
May 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close