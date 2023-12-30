Sign up
Yeti Prism
My Yeti brand water bottle created this unusual prismatic effect as sunlight passed through the clear plastic lid. I used Snapseed to do the color pop effect.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Tags
iphone
,
light
,
prism
,
yeti
,
color-pop
