Saguaro Flowers by jnewbio
Saguaro Flowers

I like how the round saguaro branch almost looks like a circular hanging basket of flowers 🌵You can see a couple of bees pollinating.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Jen

@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
gloria jones ace
This is a great shot...neat textures.
April 29th, 2024  
