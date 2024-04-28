Sign up
131 / 365
Saguaro Flowers
I like how the round saguaro branch almost looks like a circular hanging basket of flowers 🌵You can see a couple of bees pollinating.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th April 2024 9:33am
Tags
flowers
,
cactus
,
saguaro
,
pollination
gloria jones
ace
This is a great shot...neat textures.
April 29th, 2024
