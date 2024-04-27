Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
130 / 365
Looking Out over Tucson
This was taken about 2/3 up Mount Lemmon in Tucson, Arizona. As you drive up the 9000 ft mountain you go from Saguaro cacti at the base all the way up to a coniferous forest at the top, and the temperature drops almost 30 degrees.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
130
photos
52
followers
74
following
35% complete
View this month »
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd April 2024 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
desert
,
arizona
,
tucson
vaidas
ace
What's a view!
April 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close