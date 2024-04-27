Previous
Looking Out over Tucson by jnewbio
Looking Out over Tucson

This was taken about 2/3 up Mount Lemmon in Tucson, Arizona. As you drive up the 9000 ft mountain you go from Saguaro cacti at the base all the way up to a coniferous forest at the top, and the temperature drops almost 30 degrees.
vaidas ace
What's a view!
April 28th, 2024  
