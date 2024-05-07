Previous
Done Paddling for the Day by jnewbio
140 / 365

Done Paddling for the Day

I was pleased this kayaker came into view as I was photographing the sunset! I like the calm trail his kayak left in the water.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
wonderful composition and color
May 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise