Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
140 / 365
Done Paddling for the Day
I was pleased this kayaker came into view as I was photographing the sunset! I like the calm trail his kayak left in the water.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
140
photos
53
followers
75
following
38% complete
View this month »
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st May 2024 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
sea
,
kayak
*lynn
ace
wonderful composition and color
May 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close