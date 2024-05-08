Sign up
Previous
141 / 365
Inverted Spring Reflection
This was a reflection in a pond of trees flaunting their new bright green leaves. I like it upside down for that moment of realization that the sky isn’t quite right and the trees are distorted 😀
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
3
3
365
iPhone 14 Pro
7th May 2024 5:22pm
reflection
,
trees
,
pond
,
inverted
