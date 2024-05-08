Previous
Inverted Spring Reflection by jnewbio
Inverted Spring Reflection

This was a reflection in a pond of trees flaunting their new bright green leaves. I like it upside down for that moment of realization that the sky isn’t quite right and the trees are distorted 😀
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
