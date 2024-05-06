Previous
The Boathouse by jnewbio
The Boathouse

Today was a dreary spring day, but the red of the boathouse roof added some warmth to the scene.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Jen

@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Casablanca ace
Nicely seen
May 7th, 2024  
