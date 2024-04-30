Sign up
Twisted Trunk
Great curves in this tree trunk on Mount Lemmon above Tucson.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
Views
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd April 2024 1:03pm
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
desert
,
arizona
,
tucson
