Previous
Happy New Year! by jnewbio
12 / 365

Happy New Year!

Collection of plant photos from the last year that look a little like fireworks - as well as one peacock butt which looks like fireworks too! Happy New Year to all!
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
LOL - it's ironic that the peacock is the b&w one All such nice images though. Best wishes to you and yours for 2024. :)
December 31st, 2023  
Jen ace
@robz Thanks! The peacock photo is actually in color - it’s just that the backside of the peacock is all grays and whites - it saves the color for the front feathers I guess!
December 31st, 2023  
Rob Z ace
@jnewbio Well - that's something I never knew!! Thanks for the info - fascinating! :)
December 31st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice collection of shots! Happy New Year.
Thanks for the follow too, have followed back.
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise