Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
12 / 365
Happy New Year!
Collection of plant photos from the last year that look a little like fireworks - as well as one peacock butt which looks like fireworks too! Happy New Year to all!
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
12
photos
15
followers
34
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
fireworks
,
cactus
,
peacock
,
plants
,
collage
,
mimosa
Rob Z
ace
LOL - it's ironic that the peacock is the b&w one All such nice images though. Best wishes to you and yours for 2024. :)
December 31st, 2023
Jen
ace
@robz
Thanks! The peacock photo is actually in color - it’s just that the backside of the peacock is all grays and whites - it saves the color for the front feathers I guess!
December 31st, 2023
Rob Z
ace
@jnewbio
Well - that's something I never knew!! Thanks for the info - fascinating! :)
December 31st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice collection of shots! Happy New Year.
Thanks for the follow too, have followed back.
December 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thanks for the follow too, have followed back.