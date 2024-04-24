Sign up
Previous
127 / 365
Evening Pool Shadows
There is an optical illusion created by the lighting in this pool, making it look like there are sloping hills along the bottom. I had to go in the pool the next day to make sure the bottom was actually flat!
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
1
0
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
127
photos
52
followers
74
following
34% complete
View this month »
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd April 2024 8:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
shadows
,
pool
gloria jones
ace
Neat image
April 24th, 2024
