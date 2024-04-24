Previous
Evening Pool Shadows by jnewbio
127 / 365

Evening Pool Shadows

There is an optical illusion created by the lighting in this pool, making it look like there are sloping hills along the bottom. I had to go in the pool the next day to make sure the bottom was actually flat!
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat image
April 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise