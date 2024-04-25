Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
128 / 365
Butterflies Feasting
This was taken at the butterfly garden at the Tucson Botanical Gardens in Arizona. The greenhouse is filled with butterflies in motion and beautiful flowers, but on these colorful feeding trays you can catch them quite still for better photos!
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
128
photos
52
followers
74
following
35% complete
View this month »
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd April 2024 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflies
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
While the colors are a bit too saturated for my taste, I really like this image, with the great lines, points of interest and color palette. Nice find.
April 25th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great find and capture
April 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close