Previous
Butterflies Feasting by jnewbio
128 / 365

Butterflies Feasting

This was taken at the butterfly garden at the Tucson Botanical Gardens in Arizona. The greenhouse is filled with butterflies in motion and beautiful flowers, but on these colorful feeding trays you can catch them quite still for better photos!
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
While the colors are a bit too saturated for my taste, I really like this image, with the great lines, points of interest and color palette. Nice find.
April 25th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great find and capture
April 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise