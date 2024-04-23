Previous
Attention to Detail by jnewbio
126 / 365

Attention to Detail

I love that the company that made these benches added such pretty decorative curves 🤩
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Martyn Drage
Lovely detail. Some great colours in this photo
April 23rd, 2024  
Jeni
Fab curves and perfect PoV. Fav
April 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise