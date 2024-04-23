Sign up
126 / 365
Attention to Detail
I love that the company that made these benches added such pretty decorative curves 🤩
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
2
2
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
126
photos
50
followers
73
following
34% complete
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th April 2024 6:41pm
Tags
bench
Martyn Drage
Lovely detail. Some great colours in this photo
April 23rd, 2024
Jeni
Fab curves and perfect PoV. Fav
April 23rd, 2024
