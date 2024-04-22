Sign up
Painted Phlox
Had to use BeCasso app on these phlox - just so pretty 🤩
22nd April 2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st April 2024 4:18pm
flowers
phlox
Rick Aubin
ace
What a wonderful. delicate, purple!
April 22nd, 2024
