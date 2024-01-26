Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
38 / 365
Portrait of a Scientist
My lab assistant kindly posed to get this shot of him checking on the student lab results. These beakers are under a light bank with leaf discs floating at different rates depending on their rate of photosynthesis
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
38
photos
31
followers
56
following
10% complete
View this month »
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th January 2024 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
portrait
,
lab
,
beaker
Rick Aubin
Love this!
January 26th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Totally arresting, I love it. Instant fav
January 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close