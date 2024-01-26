Previous
Portrait of a Scientist by jnewbio
38 / 365

Portrait of a Scientist

My lab assistant kindly posed to get this shot of him checking on the student lab results. These beakers are under a light bank with leaf discs floating at different rates depending on their rate of photosynthesis
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick Aubin
Love this!
January 26th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Totally arresting, I love it. Instant fav
January 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise