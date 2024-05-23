Sign up
156 / 365
Snoozing
Such gorgeous feather patterns and colors on this sleepy Mallard
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Tags
duck
feathers
George
ace
Superb detail.
May 23rd, 2024
