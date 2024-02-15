Previous
Blossoms of Snow May You Bloom and Grow…🎶 by jnewbio
58 / 365

Blossoms of Snow May You Bloom and Grow…🎶

These little clusters of snow masqueraded as tree flowers, and the phrase “Blossoms of Snow” from Edelweiss came to mind 😀
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Babs ace
So pretty the snow looks like little cotton wool balls against the blue sky.
February 15th, 2024  
