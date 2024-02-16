Previous
Swan Dance by jnewbio
Swan Dance

I caught a swan going through a range of contortions - I thought this shot looked like it was dancing 💃 🦢
16th February 2024

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
So elegant
February 16th, 2024  
Bec ace
Great capture, it does!
February 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a super image with that excellent scene in the background.
February 16th, 2024  
