60 / 365
Walking Above Iceland Steam Vents
I’m in Iceland chaperoning a school trip of 32 students! Hope for some good photo shoots when not busy keeping the students safe and happy! This was a very active mud pool and hot spring area, similar to Yellowstone National Park in the US.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Tags
iceland
,
geothermal
,
mudpool
