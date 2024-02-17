Previous
Walking Above Iceland Steam Vents by jnewbio
60 / 365

Walking Above Iceland Steam Vents

I’m in Iceland chaperoning a school trip of 32 students! Hope for some good photo shoots when not busy keeping the students safe and happy! This was a very active mud pool and hot spring area, similar to Yellowstone National Park in the US.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
