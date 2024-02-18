Previous
A Man Taking an Unnecessary Risk by jnewbio
61 / 365

A Man Taking an Unnecessary Risk

Went to the beautiful but dangerous Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland today. This black-sand beach is known for its “sneaker waves” that will sneak up on you and drag you out to sea. They post all kinds of warnings because people die at this beach each year. Nonetheless, this man took off his shoes and went and waded in the water while his wife (and I’m sure many others) watched nervously. He survived without incident, I got a great silhouette photo of him - but I’m glad he’s not my husband taking risks like that!
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

George ace
But a lovely shot.
February 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise