A Man Taking an Unnecessary Risk

Went to the beautiful but dangerous Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland today. This black-sand beach is known for its “sneaker waves” that will sneak up on you and drag you out to sea. They post all kinds of warnings because people die at this beach each year. Nonetheless, this man took off his shoes and went and waded in the water while his wife (and I’m sure many others) watched nervously. He survived without incident, I got a great silhouette photo of him - but I’m glad he’s not my husband taking risks like that!