62 / 365
Beautiful Icelandic Horse
Love their long bangs - often can’t see their eyes, though able to with this side view
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th February 2024 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
horse
,
iceland
,
icelandic-horse
