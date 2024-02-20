Previous
Hallgrimskirkja by jnewbio
Hallgrimskirkja

Iconic beautiful church that can be seen from almost anywhere in Reykjavík. It is usually surrounded by tourists but I lucked out for a brief moment that there was no one in front, so the geometry of the front tiling could be better seen.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Jen

@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
John
Wow wonderful image, love the tones
February 20th, 2024  
Rick Aubin
Wow! The contrast between the bold vertical lines of the church and the maze of lines below (along with the brooding clouds) work so well! Patience paid off!
February 20th, 2024  
