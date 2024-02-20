Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
63 / 365
Hallgrimskirkja
Iconic beautiful church that can be seen from almost anywhere in Reykjavík. It is usually surrounded by tourists but I lucked out for a brief moment that there was no one in front, so the geometry of the front tiling could be better seen.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
63
photos
38
followers
59
following
17% complete
View this month »
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th February 2024 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
iceland
,
reykjavik
,
hallgrimskirkja
John
Wow wonderful image, love the tones
February 20th, 2024
Rick Aubin
Wow! The contrast between the bold vertical lines of the church and the maze of lines below (along with the brooding clouds) work so well! Patience paid off!
February 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close