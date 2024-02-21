Previous
Rainbow Street
Rainbow Street

This brightly painted street in Reykjavík leads to the church which I posted a photo of yesterday. The colors celebrate LGBTQ Pride and diversity in Iceland. I changed it to black and white and then used color pop to emphasize the rainbow stripes
