Rainbow Street
This brightly painted street in Reykjavík leads to the church which I posted a photo of yesterday. The colors celebrate LGBTQ Pride and diversity in Iceland. I changed it to black and white and then used color pop to emphasize the rainbow stripes
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st February 2024 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
rainbow
,
iceland
,
diversity
,
pride
,
reykjavik
