66 / 365
The Sun Voyager
This beautiful sculpture in Reykjavík is modeled after a Viking longship. I was lucky to have blue skies as a beautiful backdrop for this shot!
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
0
365
iPhone 14 Pro
21st February 2024 12:50pm
Tags
iceland
,
reykjavík
,
sun-voyager
