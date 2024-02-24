Previous
Abstract Ceiling Architecture by jnewbio
Abstract Ceiling Architecture

This stunning design is the ceiling of the Harpa Music Hall in Reykjavík, viewed from the lobby of the building. It’s the second time I’ve been to Iceland and I had to go marvel at this building again!
