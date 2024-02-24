Sign up
Previous
67 / 365
Abstract Ceiling Architecture
This stunning design is the ceiling of the Harpa Music Hall in Reykjavík, viewed from the lobby of the building. It’s the second time I’ve been to Iceland and I had to go marvel at this building again!
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st February 2024 1:22pm
Tags
iceland
reykjavik
harpa
