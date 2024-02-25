Sign up
68 / 365
Rainbow of Color in the Mist
At the mighty and icy Gullfoss waterfall in Iceland, I found the one spot where the sun hit the mist just right to be split into colors.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th February 2024 1:28pm
Tags
waterfall
rainbow
prism
iceland
gullfoss
