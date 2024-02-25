Previous
Rainbow of Color in the Mist by jnewbio
Rainbow of Color in the Mist

At the mighty and icy Gullfoss waterfall in Iceland, I found the one spot where the sun hit the mist just right to be split into colors.
Jen

@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details

