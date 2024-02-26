Previous
Skogafoss Waterfall by jnewbio
Skogafoss Waterfall

Went for long exposure with this beautiful waterfall.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Jen

@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Photo Details

Annie D ace
beautifully soft :)
February 28th, 2024  
