116 / 365
Reflected Angle
I liked the angle in this tree, and the look of it mirrored in a puddle.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
365
iPhone 14 Pro
4th April 2024 6:19pm
tree
,
reflection
,
puddle
Annie D
ace
lovely colours and reflections
April 22nd, 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
Great reflection and composition!
April 22nd, 2024
