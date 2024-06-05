Previous
Colorful Sun Rays and Water Drops by jnewbio
Colorful Sun Rays and Water Drops

The sun rays shining through and making colorful the drops of a lawn sprinkler caught my eye!
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Jen

@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
