170 / 365
Smooth Sailing
I liked the pop of bright white the little sailboat provided amid blue sky and sea
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
3rd June 2024 5:59pm
Tags
blue
,
sea
,
sailboat
John Falconer
ace
Awesome shot.
June 7th, 2024
