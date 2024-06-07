Previous
Interloper at a Brunch by jnewbio
Interloper at a Brunch

This little fly landed on the tablecloth in front of me at an outdoor brunch - no idea it was so brightly colored until I looked at the macro shot!
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
OUTSTANDING
June 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Fabulous detail, what an excellent interloper. Love the detail on his wings and hairs on his legs. fav
June 8th, 2024  
