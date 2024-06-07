Sign up
171 / 365
Interloper at a Brunch
This little fly landed on the tablecloth in front of me at an outdoor brunch - no idea it was so brightly colored until I looked at the macro shot!
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
macro
fly
insect
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
OUTSTANDING
June 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
Fabulous detail, what an excellent interloper. Love the detail on his wings and hairs on his legs. fav
June 8th, 2024
