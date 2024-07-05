Sign up
199 / 365
Getting To and From the Empire State Building
Penn Station in New York City has been undergoing years of renovation, and one new addition is this beautiful escalator to street level. I didn’t realize at first you could see the Empire State Building through the sky windows!
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Tags
nyc
,
empirestatebuilding
Mark St Clair
ace
Love your POV!
July 6th, 2024
