Getting To and From the Empire State Building by jnewbio
199 / 365

Getting To and From the Empire State Building

Penn Station in New York City has been undergoing years of renovation, and one new addition is this beautiful escalator to street level. I didn’t realize at first you could see the Empire State Building through the sky windows!
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Jen

@jnewbio
Mark St Clair ace
Love your POV!
July 6th, 2024  
