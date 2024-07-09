Sign up
203 / 365
Dragonfly and Shadow
I have a hard time focusing on dragonflies with my iPhone - they are so elongated and the macro phone lens has very little depth of field! Finally got one in reasonably good focus, and the shadow was a nice bonus.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Views
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
8th July 2024 10:06am
dragonfly
