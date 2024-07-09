Previous
Dragonfly and Shadow by jnewbio
Dragonfly and Shadow

I have a hard time focusing on dragonflies with my iPhone - they are so elongated and the macro phone lens has very little depth of field! Finally got one in reasonably good focus, and the shadow was a nice bonus.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Jen

@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
