Previous
202 / 365
Well Hello There!
I came upon this inquisitive deer on my morning walk. We stared at each other for a bit, then it jumped into and disappeared in the brush. I like how it was in a shaft of light that picked up the pink of its ears 🦌
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
1
1
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
202
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th July 2024 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
Wendy
ace
Adorable. Those pink ears are show stoppers, fav
July 8th, 2024
