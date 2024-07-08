Previous
Well Hello There! by jnewbio
Well Hello There!

I came upon this inquisitive deer on my morning walk. We stared at each other for a bit, then it jumped into and disappeared in the brush. I like how it was in a shaft of light that picked up the pink of its ears 🦌
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Jen

Wendy ace
Adorable. Those pink ears are show stoppers, fav
July 8th, 2024  
