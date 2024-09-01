Previous
Corbicula by jnewbio
Corbicula

I didn’t know the word for the pollen sacs on the legs of bumblebees until a photo presented a vivid example of one and had to look it up. The pollen sac is called a “corbicula”! 🐝
