Lend Me Your Ears…and a Hand…or Both!

This is one part of an unusual outdoor sculpture of various things climbing a stairway at a local art museum. The sculpture is called ‘Stairway to Heaven”, created by Alejandro Colunga in 2006 if you want to google to learn more and see the whole sculpture. His work is said to be characterized by “an attraction to the unexplainable, to unusual situations, to fantasy, and to transformation…”