Wild Carrot in the Sun by jnewbio
201 / 365

Wild Carrot in the Sun

I usually shoot these from the top, but realized the underside view when backlit is pretty too!
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Jen

Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Walks @ 7 ace
Very creative PoV, fav
July 7th, 2024  
