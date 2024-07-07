Sign up
201 / 365
Wild Carrot in the Sun
I usually shoot these from the top, but realized the underside view when backlit is pretty too!
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
1
1
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Views 3
3
1
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
5th July 2024 9:41am
Tags
flower
,
wildcarrot
Walks @ 7
ace
Very creative PoV, fav
July 7th, 2024
