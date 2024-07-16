Previous
Escalator to the Stars by jnewbio
Escalator to the Stars

Not really to the stars, just has a space-age look! This is a new escalator to a recently opened part of Grand Central Station in NYC.
Jen

Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Nice capture!
July 16th, 2024  
